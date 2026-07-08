Appetite for travel hits an all-time high – European Travel Commission

According to the European Travel Commission (ETC), European travel sentiment has surged to a record high for 2026, with 81pc to 82pc of Europeans planning to travel, marking the highest intent levels recorded since 2020.

Research reveals that 81pc of Europeans plan to travel between June and November 2026, a 4pc rise from the previous year.

Data from the latest Monitoring Sentiment for Intra-European Travel reports (Wave 24 and Wave 25) shows that despite stubborn economic pressures, geopolitical conflicts, and climate risks, travel remains a non-negotiable priority for European consumers.

Safety leads as the top destination factor, followed by value for money and weather. Southern and Mediterranean Europe remain highly popular, with Spain, Italy, France, and Greece topping preferences, though interest in lesser-known spots is growing to avoid overtourism. Climate considerations are important according to 76pc of planners, while flying stays the preferred transport mode for 53pc. Spending intentions remain stable, with multiple shorter trips favoured by many.

High Intent: 81pc of respondents plan to travel between June and November 2026, a 4pc increase over last year.

Frequent Trips: 55pc of Europeans intend to take two or more holidays over the next six months.

Regional Preference: Roughly 64pc of travelers choose to remain within Europe for their vacations.

Demographic Drivers: Enthusiasm peaks at 86pc among those aged 45–54, while the 18–34 cohort has shown the fastest year-on-year growth.

Primary Motivation: Leisure travel accounts for 77pc of trips, while business travel has tapered down to 4pc.

Southern and Mediterranean Europe continue to dominate, drawing 61pc of all intended travelers. Most popular destinations include:

While total demand is booming, travelers are adopting conscious “value-seeking” behaviors to mitigate inflation and rising airfares Many travelers are selecting shorter 4-to-6-night stays to manage total expenses. Budgeting below €1,000 per trip is increasingly common.

Geopolitical stability and extreme heat awareness are heavily influencing destination choices. This has driven minor redistributions toward secondary, less crowded spots and nature immersion. Due to economic worries, international long-haul intent to visit Europe has dipped slightly to 36pc.