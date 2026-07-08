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Alejandro Reynal CEO of Four Seasons
Alejandro Reynal CEO of Four Seasons since October 17, 2022

Hotelier-come-cruiseline Four Seasons orders ANOTHER ultra-luxury ship

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Fincantieri has signed a contract with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings for the construction of a third Four Seasons ultra-luxury cruise ship with delivery scheduled for 2031. The vessel has followed the residential-style all-suite concept of the first ship delivered in 2026 and the second due in early 2028. Fincantieri has built the ships at its Ancona shipyard.

The new ship has measured approximately 207 metres in length and 34,000 gross tons with large terraces and outdoor areas. The order has represented a large contract valued between €500m and €1 bn. Four Seasons has continued to expand its yacht fleet with this addition.

The partnership has reinforced Fincantieri’s role in ultra-luxury shipbuilding. The vessels have incorporated advanced digital architecture including AI-driven systems.

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Pierroberto Folgiero shared “This new order represents another significant step in the development of our partnership with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, which has become a benchmark for innovation in luxury hospitality at sea.”

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