Shannon Airport passenger numbers up 12pc in first half of 2026

Shannon Airport has hosted 1.17m passengers in the first half of 2026, a 12pc rise on the same period last year. The airport has recorded its busiest day in 17 years on 28 June 2026 with 11,400 passengers. Expanded routes and increased capacity have driven the growth.

The airport has operated 40 services to destinations across Europe, England, and the United States, the highest number in 17 years. New routes have included Rome, Warsaw, Poznań, Madrid, and Frankfurt. Capacity has increased on routes to Manchester, Alicante, Barcelona Reus, Lanzarote, and Malta, while Aer Lingus has added frequencies to Boston.

The Shannon Airport Group has continued a multi-million-euro capital programme for infrastructure, sustainability, and passenger experience. US Preclearance has allowed travellers to complete immigration and customs before departure on transatlantic services to New York, Newark, Boston, and Chicago.

Ray O’Driscoll interim CE at Shannon airport shared “Growth at Shannon Airport is being driven by real demand, supported by new routes and more choice for passengers, reflecting the confidence of our airline partners and the strength of the region as a tourism and business destination.”