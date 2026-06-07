Aviation concerns raised as IATA AGM 2026 gets under way in Rio de Janeiro

Leaders of the global aviation industry have gathered in Rio de Janeiro for the 82nd IATA AGM.

LATAM Airlines Group hosts the event which takes place from 6 to 8 June 2026.

Brazil achieved 11.5 pc growth in total passenger demand in 2025.

Domestic traffic in Brazil exceeded 100m passengers for the first time.

The World Air Transport Summit follows immediately after the AGM.

The International Air Transport Association has gathered leaders of the global aviation industry in Rio de Janeiro for the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit. The event runs from 6 to 8 June 2026 with LATAM Airlines Group as host airline. Around 1500 industry leaders, government officials and media participate in the meetings.

Brazil recorded 11.5 pc year-on-year growth in total passenger demand in 2025. Domestic traffic exceeded 100m passengers for the first time while international demand grew 17 pc compared with 2024. The aviation sector supports 1.9m jobs and contributes $46.4 billion to Brazil’s economy when wider effects are included.

The World Air Transport Summit addresses topics that include turning Brazil’s aviation potential into reality, sustainable aviation fuel production, airspace security and the role of air cargo. The programme also features the eighth edition of the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

The gathering comes at a pivotal time for the industry, which continues to navigate complex operating environments marked by geopolitical tensions, economic pressures and rapid technological shifts. Discussions are set to cover a broad range of critical issues including operational resilience, supply chain constraints, rising fuel costs and the accelerating pace of digital transformation across airline operations.

Sustainability is expected to dominate proceedings, with a strong focus on advancing the sector’s commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Key topics will include scaling up sustainable aviation fuel production and deployment, financing the energy transition, and implementing effective carbon reduction strategies amid growing regulatory demands.

Other pressing matters likely to shape debates include airport infrastructure development, air traffic management improvements, cargo operations modernisation, passenger experience enhancements, safety and security protocols, and the role of artificial intelligence in building more resilient and efficient air transport systems. The event will also highlight aviation’s potential to drive economic prosperity and connectivity, particularly in South America, the largest aviation market in the region.

High level keynote speeches, panel discussions and networking sessions will provide a platform for collaborative decision making, with participants aiming to address both immediate challenges and long term strategic opportunities for the industry that carries nearly 80 percent of global air traffic through IATA members.

This marks the first AGM in South America since 1999. Brazil’s aviation sector supports 246,800 direct jobs and generates $10.3 billion in economic output. Including the wider value chain the sector supports 1.9 million jobs and contributes $46.4 billion to GDP. Passenger demand in Brazil grew 11.5 pc in 2025 with domestic traffic exceeding 100 million passengers.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, shared “We are thrilled to meet in South America after 27 years. Over the past decades the entire region has made investments in aviation infrastructure, positioning the continent to benefit economically and socially from air connectivity.”

Roberto Alvo, CEO of LATAM Airlines Group, shared “As the host airline of the 82nd IATA Annual General Meeting, LATAM Airlines Group is honoured to welcome members of the global aviation community to Brazil.”