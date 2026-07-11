WHAT TO SEE as Tour de France moves through the Dordogne region

Saturday’s flat stage of the Tour de France covers approximately 180.4 km through the Dordogne department (Périgord) in southwestern France.

The route starts in Périgueux, follows parts of the Vézère River valley, detours through scenic countryside and vineyards, and finishes in Bergerac along the Dordogne River valley. It features gentle terrain with minor climbs (e.g., Côte de Domme and Côte du Buisson-de-Cadouin) and passes through historic villages, medieval sites, and wine country.

Starting Point: Périgueux

Cathédrale Saint-Front: A UNESCO-listed Byzantine-style cathedral with distinctive domes that dominates the old town. It is a major pilgrimage site on the route to Santiago de Compostela.

Gallo-Roman heritage, including the Vesunna Gallo-Roman Museum (housed in a striking modern building by Jean Nouvel), the Tour de Vésone (ancient temple remains), and an amphitheatre.

Charming medieval old town (La Cité) with narrow streets, half-timbered houses, and markets. The town sits on the Isle River.

Along the Route (Vézère and Dordogne Valleys)

Montignac-Lascaux (around km 40): Famous for the Lascaux Caves (Upper Palaeolithic paintings, often called the “Sistine Chapel of cave art”). Visitors access faithful replicas like Lascaux IV. The area includes châteaux such as Coulonges and former strongholds of the Counts of Périgord.

Sarlat-la-Canéda (near the route): One of France’s best-preserved medieval towns with golden stone buildings, a famous market, and a historic centre. It serves as a gateway to the Périgord Noir.

Domme: A striking hilltop bastide (fortified town) with panoramic views over the Dordogne River. It features 13th-century gates and is known for its dramatic setting (site of one of the stage’s small climbs).

Le Buisson-de-Cadouin area: Features the Abbey of Cadouin (UNESCO-listed cloister and former shroud pilgrimage site) and nearby caves like the Maxange Caves. The second categorised climb of the stage is nearby.

Other villages and sites include bastides (fortified towns) like Monpazier or Lalinde, châteaux (e.g., Monbazillac), and wine estates in the Bergerac wine region (known for reds, whites, and sweet wines like Monbazillac).

Finish: Bergerac

Picturesque old town on the Dordogne River with half-timbered houses, squares, and the Cloître des Récollets.

Cyrano de Bergerac connections (statue and museum) and strong wine heritage: visit the Bergerac-Duras Wine Centre or take a gabarre (traditional flat-bottomed boat) trip on the river.

Nearby attractions include Château de Monbazillac and vineyards.

The stage highlights the rich prehistory (caves), medieval architecture (bastides and cathedrals), castles, and gastronomy (foie gras, truffles, walnuts, and wines) of the Dordogne. The area is ideal for combining the race with visits to UNESCO sites, river activities, and wine tasting. The route offers a mix of cultural stops suitable for history, nature, and food enthusiasts.