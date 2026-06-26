EUROPE’s heatwave – country by country

Europe continues to experience a severe heatwave with record temperatures affecting tourism across multiple countries and implication for travel and oturism.

Authorities have issued widespread warnings, closed attractions early in some cases and introduced public safety measures such as alcohol bans in public spaces in parts of France. Tourists have faced disruptions including transport issues and early closures of sites while many visitors have sought relief or adjusted plans toward cooler destinations.

France has recorded some of the highest temperatures with a peak of 44.3 degrees Celsius in Pissos on 23 June and highs above 40 degrees Celsius in areas including Bordeaux and Paris which reached near 40 degrees Celsius. Paris authorities banned public drinking during events like the Fête de la Musique and kept parks open around the clock. Spain has seen temperatures approach 44 degrees Celsius in southern regions with red alerts in the north and inland areas. Italy issued red alerts for cities such as Milan and Florence where temperatures climbed toward 41 degrees Celsius and several heat related incidents were reported.

In the United Kingdom temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius marking a new June record while Switzerland recorded 38 degrees Celsius in Basel. Germany and other central European countries have faced highs in the high 30s with thunderstorms and power strains. Northern and cooler destinations such as Norway, Iceland and Finland have seen increased interest from holidaymakers seeking to avoid the heat with many shifting toward adventure focused trips or shoulder season travel. The heatwave has prompted broader changes in European tourism patterns as visitors respond to the challenging conditions.