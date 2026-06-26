EUROPE’s heatwave – country by country

Europe continues to experience a severe heatwave with record temperatures affecting tourism across multiple countries and implication for travel and oturism.
Authorities have issued widespread warnings, closed attractions early in some cases and introduced public safety measures such as alcohol bans in public spaces in parts of France. Tourists have faced disruptions including transport issues and early closures of sites while many visitors have sought relief or adjusted plans toward cooler destinations.
France has recorded some of the highest temperatures with a peak of 44.3 degrees Celsius in Pissos on 23 June and highs above 40 degrees Celsius in areas including Bordeaux and Paris which reached near 40 degrees Celsius. Paris authorities banned public drinking during events like the Fête de la Musique and kept parks open around the clock. Spain has seen temperatures approach 44 degrees Celsius in southern regions with red alerts in the north and inland areas. Italy issued red alerts for cities such as Milan and Florence where temperatures climbed toward 41 degrees Celsius and several heat related incidents were reported.
In the United Kingdom temperatures reached 36.7 degrees Celsius marking a new June record while Switzerland recorded 38 degrees Celsius in Basel. Germany and other central European countries have faced highs in the high 30s with thunderstorms and power strains. Northern and cooler destinations such as Norway, Iceland and Finland have seen increased interest from holidaymakers seeking to avoid the heat with many shifting toward adventure focused trips or shoulder season travel. The heatwave has prompted broader changes in European tourism patterns as visitors respond to the challenging conditions.
- France has faced the most extreme conditions in the current European heatwave. The country recorded its hottest day ever on 24 June with a national average temperature of 30.0 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature reached 44.3 degrees Celsius in Pissos on 23 June while other notable highs included 43 degrees Celsius in the Poitou-Charentes region and over 41 degrees Celsius in Bordeaux. Météo-France has issued red heat alerts across dozens of departments. For the weekend of 27 and 28 June forecasters expect continued high temperatures though slightly easing in some western areas with highs still likely to exceed 35 degrees Celsius in many regions and overnight lows offering limited relief.
- Spain has endured prolonged intense heat with record daily averages for June. Temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in multiple locations with a peak of 45.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Andújar on 22 June. Red alerts remain in place particularly in northern and inland areas with the Basque country potentially seeing up to 42 degrees Celsius. AEMET reports the highest June daily averages since 1950. For the weekend national forecasts indicate the heatwave will persist with highs of 38 to 42 degrees Celsius expected across much of the country on Saturday and Sunday though some coastal areas may see slightly lower values.
- The United Kingdom has broken its June temperature record multiple times this week. The provisional new record stands at 36.1 degrees Celsius in Gosport, Hampshire on 24 June with other highs reaching 36.4 degrees Celsius in southwest England. The Met Office issued red extreme heat warnings. For the weekend of 27 and 28 June the Met Office forecasts hot conditions to continue especially in southern and eastern England with temperatures likely to reach the mid to high 30s Celsius on Saturday before a gradual change with increased chance of showers by Sunday particularly in western areas.
- Italy has issued red alerts for several major cities amid the heat. Temperatures have climbed to 41 degrees Celsius in parts of the country with highs near 38 degrees Celsius in cities such as Milan and Florence. The heat has contributed to reported incidents and health concerns. National meteorological services forecast that the intense heat will remain into the weekend with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius expected across northern and central regions on 27 and 28 June though some relief may come from afternoon thunderstorms in certain areas.
- Germany has seen temperatures rise sharply into the high 30s Celsius. Stuttgart and other areas have recorded over 33 degrees Celsius with further increases expected. The DWD has warned of heat stress and potential thunderstorms. For the weekend forecasts point to continued hot weather with temperatures potentially reaching 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in southern and eastern parts on Saturday and Sunday while western regions may experience slightly cooler conditions with a higher chance of showers.
- Ireland has experienced warmer than average conditions though less extreme than continental Europe. Daytime temperatures have exceeded 27 degrees Celsius this week with some areas approaching 30 degrees Celsius. Met Éireann forecasts more changeable weather for the weekend of 27 and 28 June with highs of 19 to 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday accompanied by cloud and possible rain especially in western and northern regions.