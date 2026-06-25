NITA to launch i2026-29 Strategy at Titanic Belfast today

NITA will launch its 2026-29 Strategy today

The event took place at Titanic Belfast

Registration opened at 9.30am with the conference at 10.00am

Tourism leaders and policymakers attended the gathering

The strategy covers the period from 2026 to 2029

The onrth’s Tourism Alliance (NITA) is launching its 2026–29 Strategic Plan, titled “The Voice of Tourism”, alongside its Annual Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at Titanic Belfast. The event gathers hospitality leaders, policymakers, and public sector partners to map out the future of the visitor economy over the next three years.

The strategic plan focuses on the pillars necessary to accelerate market growth and enhance industry resilience. Key programme segments include:

Access and Connectivity: A dedicated session exploring international air access, regional transport links, and celebrating 30 years of cruise tourism in Belfast.

Competitiveness: Strategies aimed at tackling tax policies, VAT barriers, and maintaining the destination’s market appeal against shifting consumer behaviors.

Skills Development: Driving initiatives to establish stable talent pipelines and address employment gaps within regional hospitality.

Research and Data: Leveraging synchronized data metrics to align with the Economy Minister’s broader goal of reaching £2bn in overnight tourist expenditure by 2035.

The conference takes place inside the dedicated event suites at Titanic Belfast, located right on the historical Harland & Wolff slipways where the RMS Titanic was originally constructed Light refreshments, tea, and coffee are provided during the morning arrival window to facilitate cross-sector collaboration.