United Airlines accelerates rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi to widebody

United has operated its first Starlink widebody transatlantic flight.

The service launched on a Boeing 777-200 to London.

Over 400 aircraft have Starlink installed already.

Nearly 60 widebodies receive it this year.

Starlink supports multiple devices simultaneously.

United Airlines has accelerated the rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi with its first widebody transatlantic customer flight equipped with the technology. United flight 14 departed Newark for London on a Boeing 777-200 and marks the start of installations on nearly 60 widebody aircraft this year. The airline expects to equip its entire widebody fleet by next summer.

More than 400 United aircraft have Starlink installed and the carrier plans to reach close to 1,000 aircraft before the end of 2026. Starlink delivers reliable connectivity over oceans, polar regions and remote areas. International routes from hubs in Newark, Washington D.C., Houston and San Francisco benefit from the service to destinations that include London, Paris and Tokyo.

The technology supports activities such as gaming, shopping and work collaboration on personal devices and seatback screens. Starlink Wi-Fi remains free for MileagePlus members. United has flown more than 18.6m passengers on equipped aircraft across over 311,000 flights.

David Kinzelman shared “United is changing what it means to stay connected on an overseas flight. Starlink offers the same fast, reliable internet access and connectivity we’re all used to at home, delivered in the air at 35,000 feet, flying anywhere around the world.”

Ankit Gupta shared “Our ability to deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across our fleet at this speed and scale is a testament to the expertise of our team and the strength of our collaboration with Starlink.”