Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Expanded Cáceres Irish Fleadh launched at embassy event
Maria Teresa Lizaranzu Spain ambassador to Ireland
Maria Teresa Lizaranzu Spain ambassador to Ireland

Expanded Cáceres Irish Fleadh launched at embassy event

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • The festival runs from 17 to 20 September 2026.
  • It features 10 major live performances.
  • The Armagh Rhymers conduct a four-day roadshow.
  • Free admission covers 90pc of the programme.
  • The launch occurred in Dublin on 17 June.

The Cáceres Irish Fleadh will expand to four days for its 22nd edition from 17 to 20 September 2026 in Cáceres, Extremadura. The festival, laucnehd at an event in the DSpanish embassy in Dublin, features 10 major live performances and includes The Armagh Rhymers for an environmental awareness roadshow across the province. 

The programme opens on Thursday 17 September with concerts and continues with workshops, sessions and a Pipers’ Parade. Free admission applies to 90pc of events. The official launch took place at the Embassy of Spain in Dublin on 17 June.

See also  Energy adaptation and innovation amid ongoing crisis outlined at IATA Congress

Related posts:

Tourism Ireland hosts Meet in Ireland Showcase in Germany Ahmet Bolat CEO of Turkish AirlinesTurkish Airlines wins 2026 APEX best food and beverage in Europe Award at Dublin ceremony Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland down 16pc in April Dinh Viet Phuong CEO of Vietjet AirVietjet Air launches first European Route
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.