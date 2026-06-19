The festival runs from 17 to 20 September 2026.

It features 10 major live performances.

The Armagh Rhymers conduct a four-day roadshow.

Free admission covers 90pc of the programme.

The launch occurred in Dublin on 17 June.

The Cáceres Irish Fleadh will expand to four days for its 22nd edition from 17 to 20 September 2026 in Cáceres, Extremadura. The festival, laucnehd at an event in the DSpanish embassy in Dublin, features 10 major live performances and includes The Armagh Rhymers for an environmental awareness roadshow across the province.

The programme opens on Thursday 17 September with concerts and continues with workshops, sessions and a Pipers’ Parade. Free admission applies to 90pc of events. The official launch took place at the Embassy of Spain in Dublin on 17 June.