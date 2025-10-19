Fáilte Ireland connects Irish tourism with 28 luxury tour operators at four roadshows

Fáilte Ireland has hosted four workshops to connect Irish tourism enterprises with 28 luxury and leisure tour operators for contracts.

The first workshop at the College Green Hotel in Dublin involved 160 accommodation and experience providers in face-to-face engagements. Subsequent sessions took place at Lakeside Hotel in Killaloe, Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary, and the Rose Hotel in Tralee.

Participants complete over 2,800 one-to-one meetings, with operators visiting regions for insights into local experiences. The initiative supports development of partnerships and secures bookings for the 2026 season under Fáilte Ireland’s strategy.

Paul Mockler shared “By facilitating direct engagement between tourism businesses and key operators in the luxury and leisure travel market, we are helping enterprises across Ireland to compete more effectively and grow their commercial potential. These workshops are a practical step in supporting the sector to deliver high-quality experiences that can drive long-term growth for Ireland’s tourism sector.”