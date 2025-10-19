Finnair grounds eight Airbus A321 after seat cleaning incident

Turkka Kuusisto CEO of Finnair

Finnair has grounded eight Airbus A321-200 aircraft to inspect seat upholstery after cleaning crews applied water unverified for fire-retardant compatibility.

The suspension starts on 13 October, affecting 10 of 16 A321-200s used for European short- and medium-haul routes from Helsinki Airport.

Cancellations total 20 flights on 13 October and 20 on 14 October, with disruptions through 17 October; passengers receive rebooking, refunds, or €600 vouchers plus hotel and meals.

Finnair leases two aircraft from DAT LT for two weeks from 15 October to cover routes to Copenhagen, Berlin, and Prague.

Inspections proceed in Helsinki, requiring seat supplier verification and Finnish authority checks; each plane seats 209 in single class with 12-year average service.

Recertification requires verification from the seat supplier and compliance checks by Finnish transport authorities.