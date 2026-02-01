FOOTSTEPPING: Places associated with Saint Brigid of Kildare (on her feast day)

- Kildare Town (County Kildare, Ireland). The primary place linked to St. Brigid, where she founded her famous monastery and abbey around 480 AD (Cill Dara, “Church of the Oak”). The town is named after her church.
- Croghaun Hill (also Croghan Hill, County Offaly, Ireland) , Associated with where St. Brigid was born and received her veil (profession as a nun) or founded an early convent, according to some traditions and hagiographies.
- São João Batista Church (Church of St. John the Baptist, Lumiar, Lisbon, Portugal) , Houses a major relic of St. Brigid (part of her skull), venerated there since the 13th century (brought by Irish knights), with devotion continuing in Lisbon.
- St. Brigid’s Cathedral (Kildare, Ireland) , Built on the site of her original abbey/monastery; it includes her shrine, the perpetual flame tradition (now at nearby Solas Bhride), and is a central pilgrimage spot.
- The Curragh (near Kildare Town, Ireland) , Known as “St. Brigid’s Pastures” from the famous legend where her cloak miraculously expanded to cover vast land granted by the King of Leinster.
- Hill of Faughart (County Louth, Ireland) , One of the places claimed as her birthplace, with a shrine, holy well, and pilgrimage site dedicated to her.
- Solas Bhride Centre (near Kildare Town, Ireland) , A modern spirituality center honoring her legacy, with a perpetual flame in a bog oak sculpture, hermitages, and events tied to her feast.
- St. Brigid’s Holy Well (Tobar Bride) (Kildare, Ireland) , A popular pilgrimage well near the cathedral, with healing traditions, a statue of Brigid, prayer stations, and a clootie tree for offerings.
- Tully Holy Wells (County Kildare, Ireland) , Includes St. Brigid’s Well and St. Brigid’s Wayside Well, ancient sites linked to her for prayer and cures.
- Hill of Uisneach (County Westmeath, Ireland) , Sometimes cited in legends as an alternative site where she was veiled or had early associations (tied to pre-Christian significance blended with her story).
- St. Brigid’s Well (Faughart, County Louth, Ireland) A holy well and shrine near an ecclesiastical site mistakenly believed to be her birthplace, with stations and ongoing local devotion.
- Igreja de São Roque (Church of St. Roch, Lisbon, Portugal) , Another Lisbon site with a relic of St. Brigid (frontal part of her skull, presented in the 16th century), complement her international veneration in Portugal.
FOOTSTEPPING: Places associated with Saint Brigid of Kildare (on her feast day)
