France overtakes USA to lead inbound business traveller growth – Booking group

France achieved 53 pc growth in corporate visits in 2025.

The increase totalled 11.6m additional visits.

France ranked ahead of the US, Japan, and England.

EY survey recorded 852 foreign investment projects.

France led in absolute growth terms for business travel.

France has overtaken the United States in inbound business traveller growth according to new data.

Booking.com for Business analysis of UN Tourism Statistics confirmed a 53 pc increase in corporate visits to France in 2025. This growth exceeded figures for Japan at 12.3 pc, the US at 11.7 pc, and England at 5.6 pc.

The country recorded an additional 11.6m corporate visits in 2025 compared with 2024. Factors such as financial activity in Paris, infrastructure improvements, and tech sector expansion contributed to the results. EY European Attractiveness Survey placed France first for foreign investment projects with 852 recorded in 2025.