‘Reducing congestion & supporting growth’ – Galway City Ring Road project gets go ahead after 20 years of delays

An Coimisiún Pleanála has granted approval to the Galway City Ring Road project after delays of over 20 years.

Galway County Council received notification of the decision this morning.

The proposed 18km route runs from the M6 motorway on the eastern fringes of the city to a location west of the village of Bearna.

€1bn has been committed for the completion of the project under the National Development Plan.

Construction is expected to begin in 2028 with a timeframe of up to three years for completion.

An Coimisiún Pleanála has granted approval to the Galway City Ring Road project after delays of over 20 years.

Galway County Council received notification of the decision this morning. The N6 Galway City Outer Ring Road has received the green light after hundreds of objections and multiple legal challenges.

The proposed 18km route runs from the M6 motorway on the eastern fringes of the city to a location west of the village of Bearna. €1bn has been committed for the completion of the project under the National Development Plan. Construction is expected to begin in 2028 with a timeframe of up to three years for completion.

Seán Canney shared “This is a really important and positive step forward for Galway. The Outer Ring Road has been talked about for many years, and to now have planning permission in place brings a much-needed level of clarity and momentum to the project.”

This is a major piece of infrastructure that has the potential to transform traffic movement around Galway, reduce congestion, and support the future growth and development of the city and surrounding areas.”