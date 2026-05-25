Navan Midsummer Festival launches with local backing

The Navan Midsummer Festival runs from 18 June 2026 to 21 June 2026.

The event has launched on 19 May 2026 in Navan.

The programme includes music, comedy, storytelling and a midsummer market.

Glenveagh has provided support for the inaugural festival.

A shopfront competition has offered a €1,000 prize.

Meath County Council has launched the inaugural Navan Midsummer Festival that will run from 18 June 2026 to 21 June 2026. The event has taken place with strong support from local businesses, community groups and stakeholders at the official launch on 19 May 2026 in The Central, Navan. The festival has celebrated the Boyne Valley, the Summer Solstice and Navan’s cultural heritage.

The programme has featured music, comedy, storytelling and family-friendly events with the Midsummer Market at St Mary’s Church showcasing local producers and crafts. A shopfront competition has invited businesses to create Celtic-inspired displays with a €1,000 prize. Glenveagh has supported the festival as one of the sponsors.

Emma Gill Tourism Officer says the festival has aligned with the Boyne Valley Tourism Strategy 2024–2030. Additional events have continued to develop in the lead-up to the weekend.

Emma Gill shared “Navan Midsummer Festival is very much about creating something that reflects place, our heritage, our landscape and the stories of the Boyne Valley — while also bringing new energy into the town.”