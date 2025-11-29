Galway County Council renews Flying Club lease at Galway airport

Ian Fennell Chair of Galway Flying Club

Galway County Council has renewed the Galway Flying Club lease for another year from 23 December 2025 to 24 December 2026 at €11,000 per month.

Councillors approved the temporary lease during the November plenary meeting. The 115-acre site remained designated for economic development under the Galway Metropolitan Area Strategic Plan.

No serious proposals emerged since licensing ended for commercial flights in 2015. Debate continued on future use with calls for a workshop to review strategic options.

Eileen Mannion shared: “We bought a site, not an airport.”