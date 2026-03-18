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Justin Erbacci Dreictoir General ACI World.jpg
Justin Erbacci Director General ACI World.

Global airport revenue still 2.1pc below pre-pandemic levels – ACI

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By on Aviation

The ACI world airport economics report indicates that total global airport revenues reached €177.2bn in 2024 remaining 2.1pc below pre-pandemic levels in real terms. Airports worldwide served 9.4bn passengers in 2024 exceeding 2019 levels by 4pc

Aeronautical revenues which represent 54pc of total revenues remained 3pc below 2019 levels. Non-aeronautical revenues which account for 37pc of total revenues remained 9pc below 2019 levels. Global return on invested capital rose to 6.3pc in 2024 though it remains below the sector weighted average cost of capital.

Justin Erbacci shared “Passenger demand has fully rebounded but airport revenues are still catching up underscoring the financial pressures airports continue to face.”

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