Henry Street and Mary Street Christmas market celebrates 76 years

Dublin City Council opened Henry Street and Mary Street Christmas Market to mark 76 years of celebrations in Dublin’s heart.

New gazebos created a welcoming atmosphere for shoppers and visitors at the market this year. Lord Mayor Ray McAdam launched the market with on-street entertainment that brought Christmas spirit to life. Fifty stalls offer gifts, decorations, toys and seasonal treats at the market this year.

A new Community Hub provided space for local groups and charities to showcase work and raise awareness.

Lord Mayor Ray McAdam shared, “For 76 years, the Henry Street and Mary Street Christmas Market has been part of the heartbeat of a Dublin Christmas – a place where generations have gathered, browsed, laughed, and soaked up the magic of the season. This market is more than stalls and lights; it’s a celebration of Dubliners, of creativity, of our shared traditions, and of the community spirit that makes our city so special all year round. As Lord Mayor, and as someone who believes deeply in celebrating Dublin, I am proud that we continue to support this cherished event. I’d encourage everyone to come into the city, wander the market, meet the traders, and feel that unmistakable Dublin Christmas twinkle once again.”