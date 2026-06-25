Antrim wins Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition 2026

Overall winner: Antrim.

Village: Carraig Airt, Co Donegal; Nominated: Killeshandra, Cavan, Donaghmore, Co Tyone,

Small Town: Groomsport, Co Down; Nominated: Donaghadee, Co. Down, Adare, Co Limerick, Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford,

Large Town: Trim, Co Meath; Nominated: Arklow, Co Wicklow Magherafelt, Co Derry,

Large Urban Centre: Antrim,; Nominated Lisburn, Co Antrim, Galway City, Co Galway, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

The ceremony took place on 24 June 2026 in Belfast

Antrim has won Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition 2026. The awards ceremony took place on 24 June 2026 at Riddel Hall in Belfast. Antrim also secured Ireland’s Best Kept Large Urban Centre. Carraig Airt won Ireland’s Best Kept Village while Groomsport took Ireland’s Best Kept Small Town.

Trim received the title of Ireland’s Best Kept Large Town. Minister Dara Calleary congratulated all winners and nominees. The all island competition runs in its 31st year and involves participants from SuperValu TidyTowns and Northern Ireland’s Best Kept.

Doreen Muskett noted the high standard across entries. Judges evaluated cleanliness, building appearance, roads, public facilities and the natural environment. The competition recognises community efforts across the island.

Minister Dara Calleary shared “I wish to express my heartfelt congratulations to all of the winners and nominees in Ireland’s Best Kept Town competition.”

Doreen Muskett shared “The competition is designed to reward those who take great pride in their communities.”