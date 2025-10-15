HERE are the finalists in the 2025 Good Food Ireland awards

Margaret Jeffares of Good Food Ireland

The shortlist for the 2025 Good Food Ireland Awards has been unveiled, with finalists across 18 categories set to compete at the ceremony on 10 November at The K Club in County Kildare.

The awards, sponsored by FBD Insurance for the second year, received record nominations ahead of the organisation’s 20th anniversary in 2026 and recognise businesses in agri-food, drink and tourism hospitality that prioritise local sourcing, provenance and sustainability.

An independent panel of Irish and international experts, including Susan Kerr, Margaret Jeffares, Tom O’Connell, Detta Melia, Kevin Shannon, John Wilson and Maurice Keller, conducted onsite mystery inspections and assessments to select the shortlisted entries under the theme Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust.

The panel evaluates based on criteria such as environmental sustainability, ethical practices, community support and innovation, with winners chosen on the night. The Food Lovers Choice Award features public voting in five geographical sub-categories, with polls closed on 22 September. Tickets cost €160 plus VAT for members, €185 plus VAT for general admission and €1,800 plus VAT for tables of 10, with accommodation rates at The K Club, Barberstown Castle and The Glenroyal Hotel. One guest will receive a seven-piece Gio Tea set from Waterford as a prize.