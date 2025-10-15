HERE are the finalists in the 2025 Good Food Ireland awards

The shortlist for the 2025 Good Food Ireland Awards has been unveiled, with finalists across 18 categories set to compete at the ceremony on 10 November at The K Club in County Kildare.
The awards, sponsored by FBD Insurance for the second year, received record nominations ahead of the organisation’s 20th anniversary in 2026 and recognise businesses in agri-food, drink and tourism hospitality that prioritise local sourcing, provenance and sustainability.
An independent panel of Irish and international experts, including Susan Kerr, Margaret Jeffares, Tom O’Connell, Detta Melia, Kevin Shannon, John Wilson and Maurice Keller, conducted onsite mystery inspections and assessments to select the shortlisted entries under the theme Rooted in Taste. Backed by Trust.
The panel evaluates based on criteria such as environmental sustainability, ethical practices, community support and innovation, with winners chosen on the night. The Food Lovers Choice Award features public voting in five geographical sub-categories, with polls closed on 22 September. Tickets cost €160 plus VAT for members, €185 plus VAT for general admission and €1,800 plus VAT for tables of 10, with accommodation rates at The K Club, Barberstown Castle and The Glenroyal Hotel. One guest will receive a seven-piece Gio Tea set from Waterford as a prize.
- Restaurant :The Lemon Tree Restaurant in Co Donegal, Woodruff Restaurant in Co Dublin, Hang Dai in Dublin, The Church Restaurant in Co Cork, Pier House Restaurant in Co Dublin, An Port Mór Restaurant in Co Mayo, Rugged Lane at Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Co Dublin, Underground Dining in Co Down, Roly’s Bistro in Dublin, Tully Mill Restaurant in Co Fermanagh, Hugo’s Restaurant in Dublin and No 14 Georgian House in Co Down.
- 4 Star Hotel: Glenroyal Hotel in Co Kildare, Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel & Spa in Co Limerick, Newpark Hotel in Co Kilkenny, Maryborough Hotel in Co Cork, Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa in Co Wexford, Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa in Co Roscommon, Brooks Hotel in Dublin, Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort in Co Wicklow, Great Southern Hotel in Co Kerry and The Dunraven Adare in Co Limerick.
- 5 Star Hotel: Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel in Dublin, Ashford Castle Estate in Co Mayo, The Merrion in Dublin, Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh, The Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary, Dunluce Lodge in Co Antrim, Galgorm Resort in Co Antrim, Grand Central Hotel in Belfast, Hayfield Manor in Cork, The Europe Hotel & Resort in Co Kerry and The K Club in Co Kildare.
- Ancient East: Ballykealy House in Co Carlow, Bread with Benefits in Co Meath, Wild Thyme Restaurant in Co Monaghan, Carlingford Oyster Company in Co Louth, Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan, Glenroyal Hotel in Co Kildare, Mountain View in Co Kilkenny, The Silver Restaurant at Newbridge Silverware in Co Kildare and Dizzy Goat Restaurant in Co Kilkenny.
- Bakery & Chocolate Producer: The Bakery Shack in Co Donegal, Chez Emily in Dublin, Barrons Bakery & Coffee House in Co Waterford, Jinny’s Bakery & Tea Rooms in Co Leitrim, Ditty’s Home Bakery in Co Derry, Wilde Irish Chocolates in Co Clare, Walsh’s Bakehouse in Co Waterford and Koko Kinsale in Co Cork.
- Café: The Farmhouse Cafe & Bakehouse in Dublin, Sweet N Green in Co Clare, Seasons Cafe & Bakeshop in Co Tipperary, Kalbos Cafe in Co Cork, Kylemore Abbey in Co Galway, The Silver Restaurant at Newbridge Silverware in Co Kildare, Cliffs View Café in Co Clare, POTA in Co Galway and Days Bazaar in Co Westmeath.
- Culinary Haven: Ghan House in Co Louth, Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan, The Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary, The Lansdowne Kenmare in Co Kerry, The Bushmills Inn in Co Antrim, The Old Inn in Co Down, Ballymaloe House Hotel in Co Cork, Rathmullan House in Co Donegal, Delphi Lodge in Co Galway and Bishops Gate Hotel in Derry.
- Dairy Producer finalists are Boyne Valley Farmhouse Cheese in Co Meath, Freezin Friesian in Co Waterford, Killowen Farm in Co Wexford, Glastry Farm Ice Cream in Co Down, Linnalla Pure Irish Ice Cream in Co Clare, Milleens Cheese in Co Cork, Aran Island Goat Cheese in Co Galway and O’Shea Farms in Co Kilkenny.
- Drinks Producer: Beara Bitters in Co Kildare, The Dew Drop Brewhouse in Co Kildare, Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur in Co Cork, Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh, Western Herd Brewing in Co Clare, Rebel City Distillery in Co Cork, Hinch Distillery Co in Co Down, Wild Atlantic Distillery in Co Tyrone and Crolly Distillery in County Donegal.
- Dublin: Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel, Roly’s Bistro, Hang Dai Restaurant, Hugo’s Restaurant & Wine Bar, Keogh’s Crisps, Khushee Indian Restaurant, The Merrion, The Guinea Pig Restaurant and Pacino’s Restaurant, Bar, Venue.
- Fish & Seafood Producer: Atlantis of Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford, K O’Connell Fish Merchants in Co Cork, Realt na Mara Shellfish in Co Kerry, Croagh Patrick Seafoods in Co Mayo, Ummera Smokehouse in Co Cork, Caviston’s Smoked Organic Irish Salmon in Co Dublin, Burren Smokehouse in Co Clare and Connemara Smokehouse in Co Galway.
- Food Lovers Choice Award Wild Atlantic Way: Gregans Castle in Co Clare, Ard na Sidhe Country House in Co Kerry, Veldon’s Seafarer Bar and Restaurant in Co Galway, Killarney Plaza Hotel in Co Kerry, Breaffy House Hotel in Co Mayo, Il Vicolo in Co Galway, Cashel House Hotel in Co Galway and Breac House in Co Donegal.
- Food Tourism Experience Award: Réalt na Mara Shellfish in Co Kerry, Greenway Lane Art Studio-Café in Co Mayo, Crolly Distillery in Co Donegal, Long Meadow Cider in Co Armagh, Vintage Tea Trips in Dublin, Skellig Six18 Distillery & Visitor Experience in Co Kerry, Leahy Beekeeping in Co Galway, Croagh Patrick Seafoods in Co Mayo, Ballymaloe Cookery School, Organic Farm & Gardens in Co Cork and Burren Smokehouse & Visitor Centre in Co Clare.
- Fruit and Veg Producer: Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms in Co Offaly, Malone Fruit Farm in Co Carlow, Ballykelly Farm in Co Wexford, The Apple Farm in Co Tipperary, Kearns Fruit Farm in Co Wexford and O’Shea Farms in Co Kilkenny.
- Hidden Heartlands: Glaslough Chocolate in Co Monaghan, Fox Covert Farm in Co Offaly, Wilde Irish Chocolates in Co Clare, The Red Bank Restaurant in Co Leitrim, Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa in Co Roscommon, Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms in Co Offaly, John Stone Beef in Co Longford, Jinny’s Bakery & Tea Rooms in Co Leitrim and Thornhill Duck in Co Cavan.
- Hotel Restaurant: The Barton Rooms at Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare, Yew Tree Restaurant at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Co Kerry, Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan, Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins at Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel in Dublin, The Panorama Restaurant at The Europe Hotel & Resort in Co Kerry, Vespers at Culloden Estate & Spa in Co Down, Gullion at Killeavy Castle Estate in Co Down and Douglas Hyde Restaurant at Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa in Co Roscommon.
- Meat Producer: Murphy’s Butchers in Co Carlow, Brogans Butchers in Co Meath, John Stone Beef in Co Longford, Market House Ennistymon in Co Clare, Tom Durcan Meats in Cork, Calvey’s Achill Mountain Lamb in Co Mayo, Regan Organic Farm in Co Wexford and Kelly’s of Newport in Co Mayo.
- North of Ireland: Lynchpin Holywood in Co Down, A Slice of Heaven in Co Down, Coq & Bull Clandeboye Lodge Hotel in Co Down, Underground Dining in Co Down, Echlinville Distillery in Co Down, Habanero Steve’s in Co Down, Indie Fude in Co Down, Lightfoot Kitchen & Deli in Co Down, Stonebridge Farm in Co Down and No 14 Georgian House in Co Down.
- Pub Restaurant: Davy Byrnes in Dublin, The Bianconi Inn in Co Kerry, The Ballymore Inn in Co Kildare, The Glyde Inn in Co Louth, The Lifeboat Inn in Co Cork, The Tavern Bar & Restaurant in Co Mayo, Hargadons in Sligo, Mikey Ryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Co Tipperary, Wild Thyme Restaurant in Co Monaghan and Hartes of Kildare in Co Kildare.
- Shop: Caviston’s Restaurant & Food Emporium in Co Dublin, Firecastle in Co Kildare, Brogans Butchers in Co Meath, The Blue Goat Ramelton in Co Donegal, Urru Culinary Store in Co Cork, Corrigan’s Butchers in Dublin, Indie Fude in Co Down, Emilies in Co Kerry and Butchers Best in Co Wexford.
- Sustainability Award agri-food sector: Atlantis of Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford, Brook Hall Estate & Gardens in Co Derry, Oriel Sea Salt in Co Louth, Keogh’s Crisps in Co Dublin, O’Shea Farms in Co Kilkenny and Garryhinch Wood Exotic Mushrooms in Co Laois,
- Sweet & Savoury Producer: G’s Gourmet Jams in Co Laois, Crawford’s Rock Seaweed Salt in Co Down, Galtee Honey Farm in Co Tipperary, Irish Black Butter in Co Antrim, Janet’s Country Fayre in Co Wicklow, Wild Irish Foragers in Co Offaly, Achill Island Sea Salt in Co Mayo, The Mallow Makers in Co Down, Leahy Beekeeping in Co Galway and Keogh’s Crisps in Co Dublin.
- Tourism hospitality sector: Fish City Belfast in Co Antrim, Mountain View in Co Kilkenny, Aniar Restaurant in Galway, GROW HQ in Waterford, POTA in Co Galway and Scoper’s Dundrum in Co Down.
- Wine List: The Red Bank Restaurant in Co Leitrim, Anantara The Marker Dublin Hotel in Dublin, The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens in Co Kerry, Dunluce Lodge in Co Antrim, The Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary, Woodruff Restaurant in Co Dublin, Roly’s Bistro in Dublin, The Europe Hotel & Resort in Co Kerry, Ghan House in Co Louth, Culloden Estate & Spa in Co Down, Castle Leslie Estate in Co Monaghan and The Yellow Pepper Restaurant in Co Donegal.
- Categories for Outstanding Contribution to Food Production, Overall Producer, Lifetime Achievement Award and Supreme Award will receive announcements on the night.