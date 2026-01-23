HERE are the winners of the 2026 Travel journalist of the year awards

Holiday World Show / Aer Lingus secondary school writing competition winner
- Overall: Cían Byrne (for a collection of work, printed in Irish Examiner, Sunday Life, Irish Independent Magazine, theloamwolf ()sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office & Costa del Sol Tourism).
- (sponsored by Soll Tourist Board Austria in association with Aer Lingus)
- Broadcast Local: Fergal O’Keefe (Clare FM Morning Focus Show (sponsored by UWalk and Navan Travel)
- Broadcast National: Tracy O’Connor (Producer/Director) of Nationwide – Ballybunion,.third episode of Nationwide’s special summer holiday series in Ballybunion in North County Kerry” Presenter Anne Cassin (sponsored by TUI)
- Digital Media: Deirdre Mullins, published on rte.ie, finding the beat of Berlin, from Berghain to Hackesher Markt, (sponsored by Click&Go Holidays)
- Home Market (Ireland): Pól Ó Conghaile: Published in the Irish Independent C’Mon da town, How Dundalk went from ‘dour’ to a destination worth shouting about & Blowing into Ballydehob, How a tiny West Cork town became a cultural crossroads, (Sponsored by Fáilte Ireland)
- Long Haul Daragh Keany of the Sunday World: “Master of the universal…Pulling the trigger on ‘the big one’ after years of planning and stalling” in the Sunday World (Sponsored by Cassidy Travel)
- Northern Ireland: Jim Gallagher, for a piece about the Irish camino and Armagh entitled “Historic Hiking in the Footsteps of St Patrick” in the Irish Examiner (Sponsored by TourismNI).
- Short Haul :Tom Sweeney (Sponsored by Sunway and Constantinou Hotels), Estonia’s got Tallinn Secret Capital Simply superb , Clyde and Bonnie, Cordobas’s main attractions, Rollin’s on the river.
- Ski & Adventure: Catherine Murphy articles published across, Irish Daily Mail, Sunday Independent, Irish Daily Star, Irish Mirror
- Sustainable: Domhnall O’Donoghue, published in the Belfast Telegraph Magazine, Dancing to the beat of their drum, Making Environmental Waves, The Many Flavours of Oregon, (sponsored by Spanish Tourism Office and Andalucia)/.
- Gerry O’Hare Memorial Award for best Newcomer: Emer Roche, “My daughters first Gaeltacht and why its magic ensures from Gen Z to Alpha”, in the Sunday Independent (sponsored by Visit Malta)
- Holiday World Show Secondary School Young Writer of the Year Dylan Kehoe of Saint Andrew’s College (Sponsored by Aer Lingus).
Previous winners
1986 Isabel Conway, 2002 Cleo Murphy, 2003, 2004 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2005 Kathryn Thomas, 2006 Muriel Bolger, 2007 Philip Nolan, 2008 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2009 Mark Evans, 2010 Philip Nolan, 2011 Isabel Conway, 2012 Susan Morrell, 2013 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2014 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2015 Isabel Conway, 2016 Yvonne Gordon, 2017 Mal Rogers, 2018 Pól Ó Conghaile, 2019 Isabel Conway, 2021 Catherine Murphy, 2022 Hector Ó hEochagáin, 2023, 2024, Domhnal O’Donoghue, 2025 Cian Byrne