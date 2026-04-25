Ryanair threatens 10pc summer cuts at Dublin airport and closes Berlin base

Ryanair is to reduce close to 10pc of planned flights from Dublin this summer.

The adjustment follows Dublin Airport’s passenger cap.

The airline has not cut flights due to the Middle East conflict.

Ryanair closes its Berlin base with seven aircraft.

The aircraft move to airports in Sweden, Slovakia, Albania and Italy.

Ryanair says it plans to cut close to 10pc of its flights this summer from Dublin Airport in line with the airport’s passenger cap.

The airline says it originally planned 10pc growth but adjusted the schedule in late February to early March but now air traffic through Dublin for Ryanair remains the same as last year.

The airline has not reduced flights in response to the conflict in the Middle East because it remains hedged on oil at 80pc for $67 per barrel over the next 12 months. Ryanair continues to monitor the situation. The carrier has also confirmed the closure of its Berlin base with a 50pc reduction in flights to and from Berlin in the winter schedule from 24 October 2026.

The move reduces the number of flights the airline operates to and from Berlin by 50pc in its winter schedule from 24 October 2026. All seven Berlin based aircraft will relocate to lower cost airports in Sweden, Slovakia, Albania and Italy.

Ryanair shared “Berlin capacity growth was switched to Slovakia, Sweden and Albania where government have, in 2026, abolished aviation tax. To date, we have not reduced flights or schedules in response to the Mid East war as we are very well hedged on oil, 80pc at $67 per barrel for the next 12 months, so we are winning considerable market share in the current crisis. But we continue to monitor the situation closely and hope that the Hormuz Straits will reopen soon. All flight crew can secure alternative positions elsewhere in the Ryanair network across Europe.”