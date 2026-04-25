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Heidi Alexander, Westminster Transport secretary
Heidi Alexander, Westminster Transport secretary

Another government relaxes the ‘use it or lose it’ rule on airport slots

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By on News & Knowledge
  • England’s Department for Transport has confirmed an exemption from the use it or lose it rule.
  • The rule required 80pc slot usage to retain allocations.
  • Airport Coordination Limited updated its guidance.
  • Exemptions apply in cases of fuel shortages.
  • Airlines can now submit applications for the exemption.

The London Department for Transport has updated guidance so that airlines will no longer face the use it or lose it rule at airports in cases of fuel shortages. Airport Coordination Limited manages slot allocation and has revised its rules accordingly. Airlines can now apply for exemptions when fuel shortages prevent them from operating flights.

See also  HERE are the TEN updates to DFA travel advice this week

The rule previously required carriers to use at least 80pc of allocated slots during a season to retain them for the following year. The Department for Transport confirmed the change in response to potential disruptions.

The exemption applies specifically to circumstances involving fuel shortages.

The Westminster Department for Transport shared “Airlines can now apply for an exemption from the ‘use it or lose it’ rule in these circumstances.”

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