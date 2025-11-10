IAA resolves Wills Bros non-compliant drone incursions into airport no-fly zone

Declan Fixtpatrick of the IAA

The Irish Aviation Authority concluded an investigation into unauthorised drone operations by Wills Bros Ltd at a Finglas site south of Dublin Airport.

Flights occurred in the Dublin Red Zone without Operational Authorisation or UAS Operator Registration. The Dublin Airport Dedrone detection system identified the operations, prompting the investigation.

Three pilots completed required training, and Wills Bros implemented internal procedures for future authorised operations. The IAA prioritised regulatory engagement and compliance over sanctions under its Just Culture ethos.

Enda Walsh shared “This case highlights the effectiveness of detection systems, but more importantly, it demonstrates what positive regulatory engagement can achieve. Wills Bros responded proactively, took full responsibility, and worked closely with our team to bring their operations into full compliance. They are now a model example of how the construction sector can safely integrate drone technology in line with aviation regulations.”

Trevor Wills shared “Once we were made aware of the issue, we immediately engaged with the IAA to understand the root causes and to implement corrective measures. The process was transparent, constructive, and ultimately strengthened our internal governance for drone operations. We appreciate the IAA’s collaborative approach and share their commitment to safe, compliant use of drone technology in the construction industry.”