Fewer web bookings, more app bookings in IATA 2025 Global Passenger Survey Trends

Nick Careen of IATA

IATA has released the 2025 Global Passenger Survey results, showing a rise in mobile reliance for managing travel, with 54pc preferring airline apps.

Booking via airline websites dropped to 31pc from 37pc in 2024, while web apps rose to 19pc from 16pc, led by younger travellers. Biometric use at airports reached 50pc, up from 46pc in 2024, with 85pc of users satisfied and 74pc willing to share data for faster processing.

Payment methods shifted, with digital wallet use increasing to 28pc from 20pc in 2024, and electronic bag tags rising to 35pc from 28pc. Regional trends show Asia-Pacific leading in digital savvy, while Europe remains cautious, and North America prioritises convenience.

Nick Careen shared “Passengers want to manage their travel the same way they manage many other aspects of their lives—on their smartphones and using digital ID.”

Sandrine Le Borgne shared “A seamless journey for passengers cannot happen without financial sustainability.”