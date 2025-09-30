Ireland’s visitor attraction numbers still just 83.7pc of pre-pandemic

Catherine Flanagan CEO of AVEA

The summer snapshot survey in advance of its eighth annual conference of the Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions shows 19.2m annual visitors to Ireland’s tourist attractions, just 82.7pc of pre-pandemic figures of 23m in 2019.

Staffing costs account for 52pc of operating expenses, with insurance at 3pc, and recruitment challenges persist for smaller attractions.

AVEA urged the Government to extend the 9pc VAT rate to ticket admissions, costing €15m in 2026. AVEA’s conference, themed Ireland’s Tourism Mosaic of Amazing Places, is set for 13-14 October 2025 in Waterford.

Catherine Flanagan shared: “This conference is an essential forum to discuss the latest data from our members, review current performance trends, and set out the sector’s priorities for Budget 2026. Visitor attractions are a vital part of Ireland’s tourism ecosystem, providing 6,000 jobs, supporting regional economies, and creating incredible visitor experiences. By addressing operational costs, enabling competitive pricing, and strengthening tourism agencies, the Government can ensure our attractions continue to thrive and contribute to Ireland’s international appeal.”

“Visitor attractions, particularly those in the regions, are highly seasonal, and we will face quite a challenging autumn/winter when we combine a flat summer season with rising operating costs. Reassurance on measures to provide meaningful support to SMEs, and a solid commitment to the 9pc VAT rate to commence on 1st January 2026, would greatly reassure businesses, and send a strong signal that this Government supports and values tourism.”