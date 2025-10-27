Irish Air Corps receives third Airbus C-295

Rossa Mulcahy Defence Forces chief

The Irish Air Corps received its third Airbus C-295 at Casement Aerodrome, following two maritime patrol deliveries in late 2023 that replaced 1994 CASA CN235-100 models.

The initial contract for two maritime patrol aircraft went to Airbus Defence and Space in December 2019 after an open tender. This third aircraft supports logistics, troop and equipment transport, medical evacuation, air ambulance, Special Operations Forces, and general utility.

The project involves state investment of approximately €300m for three C-295 aircraft and related costs. The aircraft, built in Seville, Spain, enhance transport, airlift, and medical capabilities alongside the upcoming Dassault Falcon 6X.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris TD shared “The State’s investment of approximately €300m in three C-295 aircraft and associated costs represents the largest equipment acquisition project ever undertaken for the Defence Forces. This significant investment is an indication of the Government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that all branches of the Defence Forces continue to retain a range of flexible conventional military capabilities to meet the roles assigned. The procurement of the C-295 aircraft and the Dassault Falcon 6X strategic reach aircraft, of which we will take delivery later this year, represents a significant enhancement of the State’s transport, airlift and medical capabilities, and is further evidence of the Government’s ongoing commitment to enhance the capabilities of our Defence Forces. These aircraft are destined to play a very important role here in Casement Aerodrome over the next quarter of a century, supporting the men and women of the Air Corps and the wider Defence Forces in performing the roles assigned to them by government.”

Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy shared “The continued development of the Air Corps’ capabilities through the transport variant of the C-295 will offer a flexibility to not only the Defence Forces both at home and overseas, through troop transport and logistics movement, but also the Irish state and citizens by providing services such as medical transfers or non-combat evacuations should the need arise.”