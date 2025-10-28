Trending
Irish Aviation Authority mandates all aircraft registration on MySRS platform from today

Declan Fixtpatrick of the IAA

The Irish Aviation Authority is to requires all aircraft registration be performed on the MySRS online platform from today.

MySRS handles aircraft registration, Part 66 Aircraft Maintenance Licence applications, and aviation security setups with digital signatures. Benefits include faster processing, real-time updates, secure document handling, and downloadable certificates.

Paper submissions end after October 28, with all communications managed within the platform.

User feedback notes issues with two-factor authentication setup and mobile navigation, alongside inconsistent documentation.

