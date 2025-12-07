Trending
Rob Veron CEO of Blue Islands
Jersey government confirms Blue Islands owes €9.1m

The Jersey government confirmed Blue Islands owed €8.5m in public funds at collapse including €7.9m capital and €455,000 interest from a COVID-19 loan.

Additional unpaid contributions totalled €41,600 in income tax and €34,600 in social security for October 2025. Ports of Jersey claimed €3.6m in unpaid landing fees separately from the public funds owed.

Blue Islands ceased operations on 14 November and entered liquidation on 17 November. The collapse made most of the airline’s 110 staff redundant.

