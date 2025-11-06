K Club profits up by 35pc to €2.56m in 2024

Trending
Paul Heery, GM of the K Club
The K Club in Kildare recorded a 35pc profit rise to €2.56m in 2024, with revenues up 4pc to €26.88m.

The resort hosted the Amgen Irish Open in September 2025, where Rory McIlroy won after a play-off. Staff numbers increased from 239 to 259, with costs rising from €10.77m to €11.25m.

Directors plan further facility investments, supported by a €55.24m loan restructuring. Cash funds grew from €1.89m to €2.69m, with accumulated losses reduced to €43.22m.

A written statement shared “This is expected to positively affect the future trading of the group.”

