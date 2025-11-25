LATAM choses Brussels and Amsterdam for new route after plans stymied by Dublin passenger cap

Trending
LATAM Airlines has revealed new nonstop routes from São Paulo to Amsterdam, Brussels, and Cape Town for 2026. Plans to start a Dublin route were stymied by the passenger cap.

Flights to Amsterdam Schiphol commenced on 29 March 2026 with three weekly services.

Services to Brussels Airport began on 1 June 2026 operated three times per week.

The route to Cape Town International Airport started on 2 September 2026 using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

All routes utilised Boeing 787-9 aircraft equipped with 30 Business Class and 270 Economy seats.

Thibaud Morand shared “The launch of new routes and the reinforcement of frequencies from Europe to South America mark a significant milestone in our region growth strategy, enabling more passengers to travel directly between both continents.”

Arnaud Feist shared “This announcement is a significant milestone for our airport. It’s the first direct passenger service to Latin America in over 25 years.”

