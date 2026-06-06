WARCH: Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 sustains damage in Frankfurt

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 with registration D-ABPQ sustained substantial damage.

The landing gear collapsed while the aircraft stood at the gate in Frankfurt.

LH450 flight has been cancelled as a direct result of the incident.

Assessment of the damage has begun on the aircraft.

Lufthansa has experienced a landing gear collapse on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft with registration D-ABPQ while at the gate in Frankfurt. The incident has resulted in substantial damage to the aircraft. As a direct consequence, today’s LH450 flight stands cancelled while further details continue to emerge.

The aircraft involved operates as part of Lufthansa’s long-haul fleet. Engineers have begun assessment of the damage at Frankfurt Airport. No confirmed information on injuries has come forward from authorities so far.

Lufthansa has activated contingency measures for affected passengers. The airline works to accommodate travellers on alternative services. Operations at the gate area returned to normal after the aircraft was secured.