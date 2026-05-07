Lufthansa passenger numbers for March up 3.4pc to 9.7m as airline faces €1.7bn fuel bill increase

Lufthansa reported adjusted operating loss of €612m in Q1 2026.

Group revenue increased by eight percent to €8.7bn.

Additional fuel costs of €1.7bn expected for full year 2026.

Network airlines improved adjusted EBIT by €135m.

Lufthansa Cargo improved adjusted EBIT to €83m.

Lufthansa passenger numbers rose by 3.4pc to 9,744,000 and 15.3pc below pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 135.8m, up 3.5pc on the twelve months to end of March 2025.

The airline has reported better than expected first quarter results and has maintained its outlook for the year. The group confirmed an additional cost of €1.7bn that will add to its fuel bill in 2026 because of higher jet fuel prices. It reported an adjusted operating loss of €612m in the January to March period compared with a loss of €722m in the same period last year. Total revenues rose by eight percent to €8.7bn.

Lufthansa cut about 20,000 flights this summer to limit capacity amid worries over jet fuel shortages. The airline adjusted flight schedules in response to increased demand on Asia and Africa routes. Network airlines kept capacity nearly stable and achieved a seat load factor of 81.9 percent.

Lufthansa Cargo expanded capacity by seven percent and achieved an adjusted EBIT of €83m. Lufthansa Technik recorded revenue of €2.3bn and an adjusted EBIT of €158m. The group recorded adjusted free cash flow of €1.4bn.

Carsten Spohr shared “In the first quarter, we significantly improved on the previous year’s financial results, with Adjusted EBIT up by 110m euros and net income up by 220m euros.”

Till Streichert shared “Provided there are no fuel supply bottlenecks or further strikes, I therefore remain confident, despite increased risks, that we can achieve a full year result significantly above prior-year levels.”