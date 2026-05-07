Hostelworld revenue up 2pc as guidance unchanged by Gulf war

Hostelworld reported no material revenue impact from Middle East conflict.

European travel demand remained in line with expectations.

Intra European bookings offset long haul softness from Asia.

Adjusted profit after tax reached €15.0m in 2025.

Company reiterated full year 2026 guidance.

Hostelworld has confirmed no material impact on its travel business from the conflict in the Middle East. Demand for European travel stays in line with expectations. Bookings on routes through the affected region showed effects. Intra European travel offsets softness in long haul demand from Asia.

The company reiterated full year 2026 guidance at its AGM. Year to date revenue momentum continued. Hostelworld recorded adjusted profit after tax of €15.0m for 2025. Revenue rose by two percent to €93.8m in that period.

The platform focuses on hostel bookings with social networking features. AI driven tools support differentiation. Third party offerings and digital membership service form near term priorities.

Marieke Bax shared “To date, the group’s overall revenues have not been materially affected. Demand for intra-European travel remains in line with our expectations and is currently offsetting softness in long-haul demand from Asia.”