Lufthansa to reduce 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030

Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

Lufthansa plans to reduce 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 to enhance efficiency through digitalisation and automation, targeting an adjusted operating margin of 8-10pc by 2028.

The airline faced labour challenges and issued two profit warnings in 2024, delaying its 8pc operating margin goal, now set for later in the decade.

A group-wide turnaround programme, revealed last year, aims to address rising costs, particularly at its core airline, with a focus on reallocating resources to profitable subsidiaries like ITA Airways in Rome.

Lufthansa expects adjusted free cash flow to exceed €2.5bn annually by 2030, supported by adding over 230 new aircraft and deepening airline cooperation.

The job cuts, primarily in Germany, will be implemented in consultation with social partners, following a 20pc reduction in non-operational staff.

Jens Ritter shared: “Our Lufthansa crane stands for safety, pioneering spirit, premium quality, but also for freedom and reliability. This has been the case for the past 100 years and will continue to be so in the future.”