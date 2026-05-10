EASA clears way for use of US Jet A fuel in Europe

EASA issued new recommendations on the use of US-produced Jet A fuel.

Jet A carries a higher freezing point than standard Jet A-1.

The agency confirmed no safety concerns with proper management.

Mixed fuel systems require careful operational handling.

The guidance addresses potential shortages from the Middle East conflict.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has cleared the way for the possible use of US Jet A fuel in Europe. EASA issued recommendations that address potential shortages linked to the Middle East situation. Jet A differs from the standard Jet A-1 used across Europe with a higher freezing point.

The agency confirmed that Jet A introduction would not create safety concerns if properly managed. Operators received guidance on handling mixed fuel systems and associated operational risks. European airlines continued to monitor fuel availability for summer schedules.

EASA conditioned any rollout on careful implementation to avoid disruptions as regulators emphasise controlled transition procedures.

EASA shared “A potential introduction of Jet A in Europe or in other parts of the world would not generate safety concerns provided that its introduction is properly managed.”