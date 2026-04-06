Malaysia’s AirAsia X targets Istanbul as new hub for Europe after Bahrain closure

AirAsia X is shifting long-haul strategy to Istanbul as new hub.

Partnership planned with a large Turkish airline.

Original Bahrain plans now trialled in Istanbul after geopolitical tensions.

Services to London Gatwick via Bahrain were planned from 26 June 2026.

The airline continues to sell tickets on the Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain to London Gatwick route.

AirAsia X is shifting its long-haul strategy towards Türkiye as the new intercontinental hub.

Capital A chief executive Tony Fernandes revealed that the airline plans a partnership with a large Turkish airline which will give access to a huge European network. Network plans and operations initially intended for Bahrain International are now trialled in Istanbul. The Gulf airport remains closed to all commercial traffic.

AirAsia X earlier planned to launch services to London Gatwick via Bahrain from 26 June 2026. The airline continues to sell tickets on the Kuala Lumpur International to Bahrain to London Gatwick route. Fernandes revealed that demand strengthened for travel to Europe via Türkiye Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Tony Fernandes shared “we are about to do a partnership with a very large Turkish airline which will give us a huge European network. Network plans and operations initially intended for Bahrain International are now being trialled in Istanbul.”