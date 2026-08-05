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Ben Brazil co-founder of FitzWalter Capital owner of FW Aviation

London court rules VietJet Air liable for additional $18m to Shannon based lessor FW Aviation

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  • The London Commercial Court ruled VietJet Air liable for an additional $18m to lessor FW Aviation
  • The judgment covers costs for restoring two Airbus A321neo aircraft to airworthy condition and export costs
  • The airline must also pay for lost rental income after lease termination due to rental defaults
  • A previous judgment ordered VietJet to pay over $181m in termination fees and liquidated damages
  • The ruling stems from a third trial addressing contract indemnity provisions

The London Commercial Court has ruled that VietJet Air is liable for an additional $18m to lessor FW Aviation. This judgment stems from a third trial addressing contract indemnity provisions for two leased Airbus A321neo aircraft. The court determined that the airline must cover the costs incurred to restore the aircraft to their contractually mandated airworthy condition, export them out of Vietnam, and pay for lost rental income experienced after the leases were terminated due to rental defaults. This $18m award builds upon a previous, separate judgment that ordered VietJet to pay over $181m in termination fees and liquidated damages for the broader lease defaults.

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The court ruled that VietJet Air is liable for an additional $18m to lessor FW Aviation and the airline must cover the costs incurred to restore the aircraft to their contractually mandated airworthy condition.

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