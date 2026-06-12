Taste of Dublin 2026 reveals more details of lineup

Taste of Dublin is set to transform Merrion Square into a vibrant outdoor food playground with new restaurants, menus and experiences for food lovers. The event showcases the best of Irish and international cuisine alongside drinks, entertainment and family friendly activities across multiple sessions.

This popular hospitality and tourism highlight attracts thousands each year and continues to evolve with fresh culinary offerings and high energy atmosphere in the heart of Dublin.

The Taste of Dublin 2026 festival lineup features 15 of Ireland’s most acclaimed restaurants, alongside more than 50 elite chefs, masterclasses, and live musical acts at Merrion Square from June 11th to 14th, 2026.

Restaurant Lineup & Signature Dishes

This year’s curated kitchen selection highlights diverse global flavors alongside local Irish produce:

Achara: Offering Thai-inspired favorites, including their gold award-winning Grilled Hang Lay Duck on Duck Fat Roti.

IBILE: Serving vibrant West African dishes like Beef Suya and Prawn & Akara.

Parrilla: Mexican-inspired live-fire creations featuring Beef Barbacoa Croquettes and Duck Nachos.

Teeling x BAH33°: A unique collaboration delivering authentic, live-fire Brazilian barbecue paired with premium whiskey cocktails.

BIG FAN: Bringing back their highly popular, critically acclaimed Chinese street food and dumplings.

Chimac x Sicín Sásta: A new collaboration showcasing signature Korean fried chicken masterpieces.

Dosa Dosa: Making their appearance following the successful launch of their permanent location, crafting South Indian street food staples.

Shaku Maku: Preparing authentic, deeply flavorful Palestinian cuisine.

King Sitric Oyster Bar: A legendary festival staple serving premium, locally caught fresh Irish seafood.

The Salty Buoy: Joining the maritime offerings with crowd-favorite gourmet seafood dishes.

Bovinity: Celebrated local steak specialists offering premium cuts.

Daata: Delivering prominent Pakistani and Indian-Pakistani cuisine, including their famous butter chicken.

Bar Italia: Traditional, high-quality Italian fare.

The Salt Project: Hyper-local, sustainable Irish dishes focused on artisan food provenance.

Taste Kitchen & Chef Stage Lineup

More than 30 live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses take place across the weekend. Featured culinary talent at the Taste Kitchen Stage includes

Gareth Mullins

The Happy Pear

Roberto Mungo (from Grano)

Eva Pau

Kwanghi Chan

Eunice Power

Lily Ramirez-Foran

Experiences & Live Music

Beyond food, the event features immersive sensory areas and full music schedules: