Nick Adams US Presidential Envoy for Tourism addresses Irish visitors

He addressed concerns about social media checks for Irish visitors.

99.9 pc of visitors receive a seamless experience.

The comments promote American tourism and hospitality.

Irish travellers are continuing plans for US trips.

‘Nobody has done more for American tourism than President Trump’ – Trump’s tourism envoy reassures Irish Visitors

Trump’s tourism tsar has told Irish visitors that America waits for them and they should not worry about social media checks. Nick Adams, US Presidential Envoy for Tourism, Exceptionalism and Values, stated that 99.9 pc of visitors experience a seamless trip this year.

The comments address concerns over entry processes under the current administration. Adams highlighted President Trump’s support for American tourism and hospitality.

Irish travellers continue to plan US trips with confidence in standard procedures.

Nick Adams shared “Nobody has done more for American tourism and hospitality than President Trump, 99.9pc of visitors that are going to come to the United States of America this year are going to have an entirely seamless experience.”