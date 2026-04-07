Portlaoise to honour local aviator Colonel James Fitzmaurice next Sunday

Annual commemoration takes place in Portlaoise for June

This event Sunday 12 April at Fitzmaurice Place

marks anniversary of the first east-west transatlantic flight.

The commemoration starts at 12pm.

The event acknowledges the role of Col. Fitzmaurice.

Organisers of an annual commemoration in Portlaoise to honourthe life of Colonel James Fitzmaurice are to mark the anniversary of the first east-west transatlantic flight next Sunday.The commemoration takes place on Sunday 12 April. It begins at 12pm at Fitzmaurice Place.