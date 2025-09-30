Profits flat at Kerry based travel technology firm Fexco despite revenue increase

Neil Hosty CEO of Fexco Group

Operating profits at Kerry based travel technology firm Fexco remained steady at €22.4m last year, despite an 8pc income increase to €193m.

Fexco acquired Sainsbury’s Travel Money unit, set to manage 220 in-store locations and online services in England from early next year. The company, founded in 1981 by Brian McCarthy, offers foreign exchange, payment services, business advisory, property management, and sustainability technology.

Fexco expanded into Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, Africa, and Southern Asia in 2024, securing new partnerships, including with Maya in the Philippines for 112,000 merchant terminals.

Investments in cloud technologies and network infrastructure upgrades enhanced operational efficiency and cybersecurity measures.

Neil Hosty shared: “As we look ahead, we’re focused on innovating and expanding into new markets to create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”