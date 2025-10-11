ABTA conference in Majorca disrupted by over-tourism protesters

Two protesters interrupted a seminar on marine parks at the Travel Convention 2025 of England’s travel agent association ABTA, having gained access to the stage to voice opposition to their use in tourism.

Two protesters who managed to get on the stage to demonstrate against the use of marine parks. The seminar chaired by Sky News presenter Jonathan Samuels featured Neil Swanson TUI London and Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.

The conference wrapped up after three days of sessions at the Meliá Calvià Beach and Meliá South Beach hotels in Majorca, where over 400 delegates from England’s travel trade discussed challenges in the sector.

The event marked ABTA’s 75th anniversary, featured keynote speeches, networking opportunities, and business meetings, with delegates accommodated in properties that include seafront dining areas, outdoor pools, a spa, and conference spaces.

Calvià, situated between the Tramuntana Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, served as host for the sixth time since the 1970s, with support from the Calvià Tourist Board and Turespaña. Registration had opened in spring, offering a 20 per cent discount until 15 April, and the convention was backed by lead partner easyJet holidays, along with headline partners Intrepid Travel and Global.

Mark Tanzer CEO of ABTA

The nearest airport, Palma de Mallorca, provided direct flights from UK regional airports, with a 30-minute transfer to the venue. Sessions addressed overtourism, with a panel on 9 October titled “Overtourism: Moving the Dial” that included Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, Zina Bencheikh, managing director EMEA at Intrepid Travel, and Ian Corbett, head of sustainability at TUI.

The Mallorcan Hotel Business Federation, representing 872 establishments with over 202,000 beds, extended welcomes and highlighted the need for collaboration across the value chain, including tour operators, agencies, and airlines.

Juan Antonio Amengual, mayor of Calvià, described the opening as a historic day for Magaluf, Calvià, and Majorca, noting the event’s role in promoting a tourism model based on sustainability and innovation.

Rosario Sánchez, Spanish secretary of state for Tourism, thanked ABTA for returning to Majorca and identified England as Spain’s most important market. José Marcial Rodríguez Díaz, Mallorca tourism councillor, viewed the convention as a boost to policies on responsible tourism.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA chief executive, stated that the event provided a forum for senior professionals to connect and examine sector opportunities.

The convention showcased developments in Calvià, including an €18m investment in the Purobeach Resort Santa Ponsa, which opened in summer with 160 rooms, a spa, and sports areas, alongside two new restaurants by the Pajarita Group in Palmanova focused on local cuisine. Delegates experienced the area’s evolution since 2011, with business-ready venues such as Sala Palmanova for 280 delegates and Casal de Peguera for 500.

ABTA reported that Majorca received 3.5m English visitors in the previous year, and the island’s tourism sector relies on efforts to attract higher-value business travellers. The event concluded with a farewell dinner, and ABTA plans to announce the 2026 destination in autumn.