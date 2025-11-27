Ranelagh group initiates judicial review against Dublin MetroLink

Sean Sweeney MetroLink Project director

Dublin Chamber has called for emergency legislation to advance MetroLink without further delay after a lobby group Ranelagh initiated a judicial review against the MetroLink approval.

The project encompassed an 18.8km railway line mostly underground from Charlemont to Swords Estuary.

Twenty residents from Dartmouth Square near Leeson Street featured in the judicial review application.

Dublin Chamber warned that obstructions damaged investment confidence and Dublin’s international competitiveness.

Eoghan Quigley shared “When national progress is being blocked, Government has a responsibility to act. We need emergency legislation to ensure that projects of national importance are not unduly delayed, and we need it immediately.”