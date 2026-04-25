Tom Randles re-elected president of Irish travel agents association

Tom Randles has served his first year as ITAA President since 2025.

Convention is that the president is re-elected unopposed for a second year

The AGM took place on 23 April 2026 in Dublin.

Martin Skelly of Navan Travel became treasurer.

Seven new board members received appointments..

Tom Randles has been re-elected President of the Irish Travel Agents Association. He first took the role in 2025 after he served as a board member since 2023. Originally from Killarney and a qualified chartered accountant, Tom Randles joined Barter’s Travelnet in Cork as financial controller in April 1996, he became managing director in January 2012 and he completed a takeover of the company in March 2023.

The association held its annual general meeting on 23 April 2026 at The InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge, Dublin. Martin Skelly of Navan Travel took the role of treasurer while other appointments to the board included Paul Hackett of Click&Go Holidays, Jeff Collins of Best4Travel, Caroline Quigley of Keith Prowse Ireland, Alan Lynch of Travel Escapes, Maura Fahy of Fahy Travel, Olivia McGeown of Centre Travel and Angela Walsh of FROSCH Ireland.

Tom Randles shared “It is a great honour to serve as President of the Irish Travel Agents Association. I am committed to continuing in this role with enthusiasm and with deep respect for both my predecessors and our valued membership.”

“The travel industry is currently navigating a period of renewed geopolitical uncertainty, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As we have seen before, such developments can quickly affect consumer confidence and lead to more cautious booking behaviour. At times like these, the value of professional travel agents becomes even more evident. Our members provide reassurance, additional consumer protection, expert guidance, and trusted advice to customers facing an increasingly complex travel landscape. Their role has never been more important.”

Clare Dunne shared “I am proud to work alongside such a talented team of industry professionals. Each board member contributes unique expertise, experience, and strategic perspective, positioning us strongly to meet both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Through our combined efforts, we aim not only to deliver a successful year for the association but also to support the long-term strength and development of Ireland’s travel industry.”

“Supporting our members remains a central focus. We are committed to helping them expand and succeed in a constantly changing landscape, particularly through continuous training and upskilling initiatives. By enabling them to adapt to new technologies and evolving industry demands, while also encouraging innovation and collaboration, we can help shape a resilient and sustainable future for the travel industry.”