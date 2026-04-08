100 leading global travel brands register for travel trade shows in Cork & Dublin April 22-23

The events take place on 22 April at The Metropole Hotel Cork and on 23 April at The InterContinental Hotel Ballsbridge Dublin.

Over 100 leading global travel brands participate in the tenth year of the shows.

Licensed and bonded travel agents tour operators and travel media attend to network and explore business opportunities.

Attendees connect with airlines cruise operators national and regional tourism organisations car hire companies theme and leisure parks international hotel groups technology operators financial services companies and travel insurance providers.

Both events conclude with a networking reception at 7.30pm with support from Dublin Airport for the Dublin show and the Spanish Tourism Office for the Cork show.

The Official Irish Travel Trade Shows have registered over 100 leading global travel brands as the events mark their tenth year.

The events take place on 22 April at The Metropole Hotel Cork and on 23 April at The InterContinental Hotel Ballsbridge Dublin. The flagship events organised on behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association welcome leading global travel brands. The shows provide an opportunity for licensed and bonded travel agents tour operators and travel media to network build relationships and explore new business opportunities.

Attendees connect with airlines cruise operators national and regional tourism organisations car hire companies theme and leisure parks international hotel groups technology operators financial services companies and travel insurance providers. Both events conclude with a networking reception at 7.30pm. The Irish Travel Trade Show Dublin receives support from Dublin Airport. The Irish Travel Trade Show Cork including its networking reception receives support from the Spanish Tourism Office.

Clare Dunne shared “For the past decade, the Irish Travel Trade Shows have demonstrated their value to the industry. They provide a vital space for agents and tour operators to strengthen relationships with suppliers and create new connections. We look forward to these events each year with pride and enthusiasm, recognising the opportunities they bring to everyone in the trade.”

“Don’t miss your chance to meet suppliers face-to-face, discover new partners to grow your business and win lots of prizes – including places at the 2026 ITAA Conference in Costa Daurada! Email maria@bizex.ie today to receive your dedicated registration link. Please note that there is no onsite registration, all attendees must pre-register in advance.”

Maria Hourican shared “This year, we are pleased to welcome 35 new suppliers in Dublin and 23 in Cork, creating even more opportunities for business growth.”