HERE are the best places to view the total solar eclipse on 12 August

The best places to view the total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026 are along the narrow path of totality, which crosses northern Russia, the Arctic region, eastern Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, northern Spain, and a tiny corner of northeastern Portugal.

The maximum duration of totality is about two minutes and 18 seconds near the centre of the path (just off Iceland’s west coast). On land, durations are shorter, typically under two minutes. Top Recommended Viewing Locations

Iceland (Strongly recommended for accessibility and scenery)

Látrabjarg (Westfjords) offers one of the longest durations on land. Dramatic cliffs and seabird colonies add to the experience, though remote access requires planning (road improvements underway; possible bus shuttles).

Snæfellsnes Peninsula, Reykjanes Peninsula, or areas near Ísafjörður, Borgarnes, or Keflavík provide good access.

Totality occurs in the late afternoon (e.g., around 5:48–5:49 pm local time in Reykjavík), with the Sun relatively high.

Northern Spain (Easiest for most travellers, good infrastructure)

The path crosses from the Atlantic coast to the Mediterranean, including the Balearic Islands. Popular spots include:

A Coruña, Gijón, Oviedo, Bilbao, Santander, Zaragoza, and Palma (Mallorca).

Totality happens in the evening, shortly before sunset (e.g., around 8:28–8:33 pm in cities like León or Valencia), creating a striking “eclipse at sunset” effect.

Greenland

Eastern coastal areas offer totality, often with impressive Arctic landscapes and ice. However, access is limited and weather can be challenging. Northern Russia (Taymyr Peninsula)

Totality at or near sunrise in a remote Arctic setting. Possible views of aurora if conditions align, but very difficult to reach.

Partial Eclipse Viewing

Outside the path of totality, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, including:

Most of Europe, England, Ireland, France and Germany , up to 90pc+ coverage in places like Dublin or London.

Tips for Viewing

Weather in Iceland and Spain in August can be variable; coastal or elevated spots may help. Check forecasts closer to the date. Popular spots will be busy. Consider guided tours or cruises in the Atlantic for the longest totality at sea.

Viewers are warned to never look at the Sun without certified protection outside totality. Plan for crowds, traffic, and limited services in remote areas. This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999 and the only one in Iceland this century.