Ryanair invests €50m in Shannon Hangar facility

Ryanair submitted a planning application for a €50m four-bay MRO hangar at Shannon.

The project will create over 400 high-skilled jobs.

The new Engineering Academy will support 80 apprentices and train over 400 mechanics by 2031.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027 with operation in late 2028.

The investment is supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Ryanair has submitted a planning application for a €50m investment in a new four-bay aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul hangar at Shannon Airport. The project will create over 400 high-skilled jobs and include a new Ryanair Engineering Academy with 80 new apprenticeship roles. The airline expects construction to commence in early 2027, subject to planning approval, with the facility expected to enter operation in late 2028.

Ryanair currently operates a three-bay hangar at Shannon Airport supporting over 200 high-skilled engineering jobs. The new hangar will become Ryanair’s largest aircraft maintenance facility in Ireland and will form a key part of the airline’s investment in operational resilience and engineering training. The Engineering Academy will support the training of over 400 aircraft mechanics between 2027 and 2031.

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, stated the project is about jobs, skills and growth. Minister Peter Burke welcomed the investment and stated the government through Enterprise Ireland is committed to scaling Irish multinationals. Shannon Airport Group CEO Ray O’Driscoll stated the proposal is a powerful endorsement of Shannon Airport and the wider region.

Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, shared, “Shannon already plays an important role in maintaining Ryanair’s fleet, and this expansion will create hundreds of highly skilled engineering jobs while training the next generation of aircraft mechanics in Ireland.”

Minister Peter Burke shared, “Ryanair’s announcement today is evidence of that Irish multinational ambition in action, and we are delighted to support them on their Shannon expansion plans.”

Ray O’Driscoll, CEO of Shannon Airport Group, shared, “Ryanair’s proposal to invest at Shannon is a powerful endorsement of Shannon Airport, our aviation ecosystem and the wider region.”