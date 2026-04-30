Royal Caribbean opens Royal Beach Club Santorini

Royal Caribbean has hosted the first guests to its first European beach club in Santorini.

The Ultimate Santorini Day has included visits to Oia and Fira before access to the club.

Facilities have featured a black sand beach, complimentary Wi-Fi, and unlimited Greek cuisine.

Guests have enjoyed a live DJ and complimentary welcome drinks at the venue.

Bookings have taken place through the Royal App or travel advisors.

Royal Caribbean has opened Royal Beach Club Santorini as its first beach club in Europe. Guests have accessed the club as part of the Ultimate Santorini Day shore excursion that has included visits to Oia and Fira. The experience has combined the Greek island’s volcanic beaches and landmarks with exclusive facilities at the new beach club.

The beach club has provided access to a volcanic black sand beach with views of the Aegean Sea along with luxe loungers, umbrellas, plush towels, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Guests have received unlimited Greek cuisine through an all-you-can-eat buffet, grab-and-go bites, Greek frozen yogurt, a welcome drink, house wine, and draft beer. A live DJ has kept the atmosphere active throughout the day.

Travellers have booked the Ultimate Santorini Day through the Royal App or via their travel advisor. The excursion has offered round-trip transportation across the island with stops in Oia for cliffside paths and blue domes and in Fira for vistas and local cafés.