Why WAR is good for the leasing industry – Aercap reports record income for the first quarter of 2026

AerCap has reported net income of $818m for the first quarter of 2026.

Adjusted net income has reached $889m or $5.39 per share.

The company has raised full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $14.50.

AerCap has announced a new $1.0bn share repurchase programme.

The company has closed 286 transactions with an 87pc lease extension rate.

AerCap has reported record adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2026. The company has recorded revenues and other income that rose by 8pc to $2.242bn. Higher fuel prices for between three and six months would pressure the airline industry but could bring benefits for aircraft lessors.

The world’s largest aircraft leasing company added 110 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft to its order book during the period, including the exercise of 45 options, with deliveries starting in 2028. It signed lease agreements with CFM International for 48 LEAP-1A engines through its Shannon Engine Support joint venture. As of 31 March, the portfolio consisted of 3,569 aircraft, engines and helicopters that the company owned, had on order or managed.

The average age of the owned passenger aircraft fleet stood at 7.4 years, while the average remaining contracted lease term reached 7.1 years. AerCap closed 286 transactions and achieved an 87pc lease extension rate in the quarter. The company raised its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $14.50 and introduced a new $1.0bn share repurchase programme.

Aengus Kelly shared “In particular, it is likely that we’d see increased sale lease back opportunities as airlines look to fund growth while preserving cash and prioritising liquidity. Despite recent geopolitical developments, demand for aviation assets remains robust, supported by sustained consumer demand for air travel and ongoing supply constraints. During the quarter, we closed 286 transactions and achieved an 87pc lease extension rate. Reflecting this strong performance, we have increased our 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $14.50 and announced a new $1.0bn share repurchase programme.”